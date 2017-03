Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- Police were on the scene of a deadly shooting at Strong Avenue and South 35th Street on Thursday night.

The KCK police chief tweeted they are investigating this as a homicide, the victim was initially found suffering life-threatening injuries.

Few details past the fact that it's a homicide investigation are known at present, but FOX 4 will have more updates on Friday as details are released.