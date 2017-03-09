× Kids Night Out 2017 with ‘Little Big Town’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Kansas City is gearing up for Kids Night Out, an event to raise much-needed funds for club programs.

With the help of ‘Little Big Town’ (winners of two ACM awards, an Emmy and three CMA awards), the 21st annual Kids Night Out will help children in the metro.

The fundraiser includes a pre-party, dinner, silent & live auctions and, of course, Little Big Town. Proceeds from Kids Night Out will benefit the youth development programs offered by the Boys & Girls Clubs right here in the Greater Kansas City area.

Club members, children ages 5-18 will get to see Little Big Town and know they are performing for them and the programs they attend.

Kids Night Out 2017 with Little Big Town is April 7th at the Overland Park Convention Center. A cocktail reception begins at 5 p.m., followed by a dinner at 6:30 p.m. The program begins at 7:30 p.m. Reserve your table or spot soon. Click here for sponsor and ticket information.