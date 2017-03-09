KU’s upset loss opens up tickets for remaining Big 12 Championship games

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas fans are feeling the sting of Thursday's loss to TCU but some fans may also be feeling a sting in their wallets. Many KU fans said they bought tournament tickets through Saturday expecting to see the Jayhawks in the conference title game.

One man's loss is another's glory as the outcome of Thursday's game has opened the door, and seats, for some very excited Iowa State fans.

"I imagine there will be a lot of tickets from the Kansas fans that Iowa State fans driving down this weekend will be buying because 'Go Clones,'" Alan Anderson, an Iowa State fan, said.

"I think we'll have even more come down tomorrow knowing that the Kansas Jayhawks lost. It'll make a lot more room for the Cyclones," Nancy Anderson, Alan's wife, said.

"It's cool to always watch Kansas lose because they've been so successful over the last few years, and it's really cool to go into the Sprint Center and see it all cardinal and gold for the ultimate championship," Matt Juffer, another Iowa State fan, said.

Iowa State fans have plenty to be excited for as they dominated Oklahoma State 92 - 83 on Thursday. They play TCU on Friday at 6 p.m.