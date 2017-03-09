× Man killed in Kansas City apartment shooting near The Triangle

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police say a man died in a Thursday afternoon shooting at an apartment complex located in the 9300 block of Bales.

Officers were called to the crime scene at about 1:20 p.m. where the victim was found dead, police haven’t released further details about the victim past his gender. No information about a suspect or suspects has been released either.

Police ask anyone with information about this deadly shooting to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.