Mayor Sly James to introduce alternative plan to support push for minimum wage increase

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Mo., mayor Sly James is set to introduce an alternate resolution supporting a statewide petition for a new minimum wage. He says the current local proposal may look good on paper but has no chance of passing.

Mayor James says council members passing a local minimum wage ordinance at Thursday’s legislative session would be great theater, but the republican lead state legislature already has a bill in place that would be fast-tracked to prohibit enactment or enforcement of any minimum wage increase from Kansas City, St. Louis or any other town.

The mayor wants to take a different approach. He wants a minimum wage increase but instead wants to send it to voters through a statewide petition because that will make it tougher for the state to overturn.

Mayor James says if elected officials want to do something to help increase the minimum wage, it has to be in an effective manner.

“I have a problem with getting a bunch of people hopped up on the idea that we can rush into a week after one thing happening in the next week pass something that is totally going to change your lives when I know for a fact it ain’t going to happen,” James said.

Mayor James believes this initiative will bring the state together, unlike a $15 minimum wage that he says is dividing the city. As far as an increase, the mayor says a specific dollar amount has yet to be determined. The current minimum wage is Missouri is $7.70.

“It’s time for us to get realistic and not do things that just look good from a political sense,” James said.

A big coalition of faith, labor, civil rights groups and community activists are expected to be at city hall around 3 p.m. to demand the city council to take immediate action to raise the minimum wage.