Oak Grove students head back to class for the first time since the tornado

OAK GROVE, Mo. -- After two days off, the students in the Oak Grove School District are headed back to class after Monday's tornado caused power outages at the schools.

For some of the students coming back to school may be as close to getting back to normal they'll get for a while because many homes were destroyed during the storm.

The students were encouraged to wear their school color, orange, to show support for the community.

The worst damage was to an area not far from the schools, between 25th and 30th and Broadway. t's an area where Congressman Emanuel Cleaver toured on Wednesday and vowed to fight for federal funding because of the devastation.

"I think that we have a policy with FEMA that is discriminatory if I lived in a small town I would be just furious if somebody said well you don't have enough damages to qualify for federal funding that's asinine it's got to change," Cleaver said.