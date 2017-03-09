Three more cows located, apparently sticking together for 6 days after cattle truck wreck in Lenexa

LENEXA, Kan. — Olathe Police helped round up three more cows, on the loose after a cattle truck flipped on K-10 on Friday, March 3.

On Monday afternoon, police said 11 cows were still unaccounted for, but now that number has been reduced further.

As you can see in the picture, it appears the three cows have roamed around together since they ran for their lives after the wreck.

Breaking MOOS: Some cows were found in an Olathe neighborhood @cityofolatheks pic.twitter.com/q20SRrk8sR — Olathe Police (@OlathePolice) March 9, 2017

Earlier this week, a farmer who located some of the other loose cows spoke to FOX 4 News on Saturday and warned motorists to beware the cows on the roads. Larry Butel said many of the cows are black and can be very hard to see at night.

A cow was hit by a car along K-10 later Friday night, police said.

Police did not immediately have details on the crash, and said they are no longer assisting the farmer in tracking down the cows.