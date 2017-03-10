Be confident poolside: Swimwear for every body type

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Many women would probably agree that swimsuit shopping is the worst. FOX 4 invited Jenn Cermak, owner of Nani Nalu Beachwear Boutique, onto the morning show to share some shopping tips for each body type. She even brought a few examples.

Look 1

The Black Resort look. This high neck bikini top is amazing giving coverage, shape and major style. Paired with the Mesh skirt, a paneled maxi skirt that flows and makes you feel like a million bucks.

Look 2

A Maaji top with a macrame back detail paired with our exclusive tree print sarong from Bel Kazan. Young adults want to have fashion, but Mom's need their young ladies to have coverage. This look tries to balance the two within our selections so both mom and daughter get what they need.

Look 3

This look represents many real women. This Primadonna tankini has thin heat molded cups for shape and underwire and adjustable straps for support. It is paired with a fantastic tassel sarong for just a little fun.