Can’t make it to a fish fry during Lent, try this shrimp dinner recipe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The season of Lent is underway. That means every Friday, Christians must "fast" by not eating meat. Jimmy Dailey and Jerry Lonergan of the Ancient Order of Hibernians visited FOX 4 share a shrimp dinner recipe that will help you stay on track.

If you'd rather someone cook for you, stop by Redemptorist Church at Linwood and Broadway on Friday's during Lent between 5 and 7 p.m. Proceeds from their fish fry are used to help expand education for local students.

Simple cocktail sauce:

Approx 2 cups of ketchup

1/2 of a lemon juiced

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

2 teaspoons salt

1 tablespoon cracked black pepper

1/4 cup prepared horseradish (more or less to taste)

Mix well