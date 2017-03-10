Can’t make it to a fish fry during Lent, try this shrimp dinner recipe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The season of Lent is underway. That means every Friday, Christians must "fast" by not eating meat. Jimmy Dailey and Jerry Lonergan of the Ancient Order of Hibernians visited FOX 4 share a shrimp dinner recipe that will help you stay on track.
If you'd rather someone cook for you, stop by Redemptorist Church at Linwood and Broadway on Friday's during Lent between 5 and 7 p.m. Proceeds from their fish fry are used to help expand education for local students.
Simple cocktail sauce:
Approx 2 cups of ketchup
1/2 of a lemon juiced
1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
2 teaspoons salt
1 tablespoon cracked black pepper
1/4 cup prepared horseradish (more or less to taste)
Mix well
39.099727 -94.578567