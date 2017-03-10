Disaster relief center opens in Oak Grove

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OAK GROVE, Mo. -- A disaster relief center will open Friday and offer services to help residents of Oak Grove get back on their feet.

The disaster relief resident resource center will open at 11 a.m. and stay open until 7 p.m.

The center will be at the First Baptist Church on 14th Street and help with medical needs, legal services and help buying the basics.

The mayor of Oak Grove says he has been humbled by the show of support from the community.

From the police to volunteers helping with the clean up, the community has stepped in to help out.

If you're interested in volunteering you should call 2-1-1 or go to www.211.org.