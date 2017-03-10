Family trying to raise funds to have proper funeral for 19-year-old shot and killed in KCK

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- The sudden loss of a 19-year-old man shot and killed in KCK on Thursday has left friends and family in shock -- and police looking for a killer.

The deadly shooting happened just before 10 p.m., in the 1400 block of South 35th Street.

Nathan Kiesling was shot and killed Thursday night on this block outside of his home. Now, his family is trying to raise money for his funeral expenses.

Family members were too distraught to talk on camera, after learning about the death of Kiesling, but a neighbor says police came to her door around 10:30 Thursday night.

“They were banging on the door, the police, so I came down here and answered it, and that`s when he was asking me if I heard anything, or saw anything,” Alicia Meca, a neighbor, recalled.

Meca says police woke her when officers were going door-to-door asking people on her block if they heard gunshots -- gunshots that killed Kiesling just a few doors down from her home.

“It`s really sad, because you hear it on the news, but you never think it can happen so close,” Meca added. “It happens now like all the time, which is really sad.”

Meca says she's lived in the neighborhood about three years, and has three kids.

“It`s a safe neighborhood, it`s the first time since I`ve lived here that anything has ever happened like that,” added Meca.

Friends and family say Kiesling was loved by many and are hoping they can come up with the funds through a GoFundMe account to give him a proper burial. They are holding a candlelight vigil for him Friday night.

Police are still investigating, if you have any information call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477 or KCK police.