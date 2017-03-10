× Gas leak in Leawood forces evacuation and road closure

LEAWOOD, Kan. — A gas leak at a Leawood residence near the intersection of 103rd Street and Overbrook Court has forced the evacuation of nearby homes. The gas leak also prompted crews to shut down 103rd Street.

Kansas Gas Service is on the scene of the leak and believes the leak is causing some gas to remain trapped in the ground. Because of this, the gas service recommended that Leawood Fire and Police evacuate the area for 500 feet around the leak.

The evacuation is expected to remain in effect until around 3 p.m.

