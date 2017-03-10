Local church still has prom dresses to give away to anyone who still needs one

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. -- It's not too late to get a prom dress for free.

A local church has already helped nearly 1,000 young ladies this year find the perfect dress for prom for free but say they still have dresses to give away.

The prom boutique at Woods Chapel Methodist Church runs through Saturday, March 11.

From dresses to shoes to accessories, the boutique is equipped with everything a girl needs for prom.

This is the 13th year the church has held this event.

Volunteers at the boutique say their goal is for every girl to leave with a dress.

Everything at the boutique was donated and everything is free including alterations.

Last year the boutique provided dresses for more than 1,200 young ladies from more than 120 high schools.

Friday and Saturday hours

Friday, March 10 | 3-7 p.m.

Saturday, March 11 | 9 a.m.-2 p.m.