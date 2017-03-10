Missing woman Toni Anderson’s car pulled from Missouri River, as well as an unidentified body

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARKVILLE, Mo. -- Police pulled the car of a missing woman out of the Missouri River on Friday night, nearly two months after she disappeared.

Police confirmed that the car belongs to 20-year-old Toni Anderson, but there are still many questions surrounding Friday evening’s discovery, where an unidentified female body was also found.

TONI ANDERSON'S CAR JUST PULLED FROM RIVER: pic.twitter.com/zcfE0xUkzR — Megan Brilley (@meganbrilley) March 11, 2017

FOX 4’s crews at the scene saw the Ford Focus get towed, and it was totaled with the windows shattered and the front end completely smashed in.

At about 6 p.m., Team Watters Sonar found one of two vehicles pulled from the Missouri River at Platte Landing Park belongs to Anderson - the other, an SUV, has nothing to do with her disappearance according to police.

That team is a volunteer search and recovery group out of Illinois. Anderson’s family said they recently hired the search group.

Police say they searched this area of the river numerous times - and gave credit to the sonar team. They say the sonar company had been in and out of the cold water of the Missouri River for about 11 hours on Friday.

Anderson's father says it's been a difficult time for their family. FOX 4 spoke with him multiple times on Friday, but after he confirmed for us that police matched the plates in the car they pulled from the river to his daughter’s, he understandably asked us to let family have some time by themselves.

When FOX 4 asked police if they suspect foul play in Anderson's disappearance, they simply said the investigation is still ongoing. Police say there is a boat landing dock at this park, but it's unclear how Anderson's car got into the river.