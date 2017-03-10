Police conducting search at Platte Landing Park

PARKVILLE, Mo. — Police are in Parkville at Platte Landing Park Friday conducting a search, and while police conduct their search the park has been closed.

Police have not confirmed what they’re searching for, but Stacey Graves with the Kansas City Police Department did say officers were using sonar technology to search the Missouri River.

A FOX 4 photographer on the scene says officers were also using drones to search the area. Our photographer also noted a tow truck was on the scene.

Platte Landing Park sits adjacent to English Landing Park along the Missouri River. At the beginning of February English Landing Park became the focus in the search for Toni Anderson, who has been missing since January. Anderson’s boyfriend told FOX 4 in an earlier interview that a source told him the park was the last place where her phone was pinged.

