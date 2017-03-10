FOX 4 & Price Chopper offer convenient way for people to help local storm/tornado victims

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In the wake of the destruction left by the storms on Monday, March 6th, Price Chopper is partnering with FOX 4 and the American Red Cross of Greater Kansas City to collect donations for families whose homes were damaged or destroyed by the severe weather.

Donations will be collected at all 51 Greater Kansas City Price Choppers and St. Joseph, Mo. at the checkout registers Saturday, March 11 through Friday, March 24th. Shoppers may donate $1, $5, $10 or any multiples of those amounts. Receipts will be printed for tax purposes.

“Our thoughts are with the communities who were hit by Monday’s storms,” said Casie Broker, VP of Marketing, Price Chopper. “It’s our honor to help support the families who have lost their homes while they get back on their feet.”

All proceeds will go first to local citizens in need. If donations exceed local needs, they will be used to assist people affected by disasters like tornadoes and other crises through the Red Cross Disaster Relief.

For those who would also like to give online, click here for the link to the Red Cross, FOX 4, and Price Chopper collection website.



