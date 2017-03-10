Rivalry among Big 12 fans heating up as they compete in Big 12 Q Challenge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- While basketball teams are battling for the Big 12 Championship title inside Sprint Center, BBQ teams are fired up for the Big 12 Q Challenge.

In the hospitality lot on the northeast corner of 13th and Grand BBQ teams are throwing down, flipping and spritzing meat for conference bragging rights.

All 10 universities are represented here grilling for the title of Big 12 Q grand champion.

Joe Pence from Slap's BBQ in KCK is one of the people up early Friday cooking. He's representing the Baylor squad this year. He says local folks step up to help teams who can't send a representative.

During the competition, teams compete in the standard KC BBQ society categories including chicken, rib, pork and brisket.

Pence says including the cook-off, his team will make nearly 1,500 pounds of meat. Some for samples, some for hospitality tents, and of course the main competition.

"We are here to support the Big 12, but we're here to support Kansas City so there's a lot of people from out of town coming into our city and this is a good opportunity to show how friendly we are prone to go to bed and serve some good barbecue," Pence said.

If you're in the market for some free samples or BBQ tips you can stop by the Big 12 Q Prep School from 3 to 6 p.m.

As far as the competition, turn in times start at 1 and end at 2:30 p.m. The grand champion will be crowned around 4 p.m.

FOX 4's Al Wallace will be judging the BBQ along with Kansas City mayor Sly James and others.