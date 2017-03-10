Snow or no snow, the Snake Saturday show will go on in North Kansas City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Organizers of the Snake Saturday Parade and Festival in North Kansas City say the show will go on – despite predictions of freezing temperatures and snowfall.

The annual parade is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, which is when FOX 4 meteorologists anticipate the heaviest snowfall. Mike Thompson said up to 2 inches can be expected in some areas of the metro.

“The weather is unpredictable, we do live in Missouri,” said Mindy Hart, the Snake Saturday publicist. “So we are… rain, sleet, snow, sunshine, we’re going to have the parade no matter what.”

Hart said the parade represents 33 years of Irish pride and family fun. With more than a million dollars distributed to charities over the years, it's known for helping the community that supports it.

“We have such a huge philanthropic focus to it that it`s just really important that we keep the tradition going and honor those that came before us,” Hart said.

It’s something so special, Hart said canceling because of bad weather was never an option.

“Every year we know we’re going to pull the trigger,” she said, “and we’re going to go ahead with the parade and festival, regardless of the weather. We always pray for great weather.”

With a cook off, an auto show, a carnival and more, Hart said it's just not possible to reschedule.

“There`s been a lot of questions as if it was going to cancel or not,” said parade participant Andrea O’Brien.

“But I see the festival has been online saying, ‘No, no, no! We’re going to have it!’ It`s 33 years of tradition and we will be there!”

But organizers in Brookside have more flexibility, deciding to postpone their annual St. Patrick's Day Warm-Up Parade until next Saturday.

“We want everybody to feel like they can really come out and enjoy it,” said Jan Buerge, a member of the Brookside Events Committee.

“So finally it was the decision of, ‘You know what? If we really put it off for a week, I think we`re going to be good.’”

Buerge told FOX 4 that snowfall was the major deciding factor to delay the parade.

“As the temperatures are going to hover between 27 and 32, and then maybe up to 35, 37....that just can really put together a possibility that things are going to be slippery and it`s going to be kind of treacherous,” she explained.

It’s predicted weather that Hart hopes isn't as bad as anticipated.

“Our hope is that we don`t get the snow and that it`s just cold,” Hart said. “And our hope is that everybody just comes out and has a great time!”

Hart said the city will be out salting the roads and sidewalks ahead of Saturday’s parade. There will also be more tents to keep people warm.

The parade starts at 11 a.m., and if you can't make it, FOX 4 will stream it live on our website.