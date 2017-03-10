Southbound I-35 before U.S. 69 Highway getting shut down to remove overhead sign damaged in crash

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Drivers expecting to travel on Interstate 35 southbound through Johnson County on Friday afternoon need to devise an alternate route. I-35 will be closed before U.S. 69 Highway following a two-vehicle crash that left an overhead sign damaged.

#KCTRAFFIC ALERT > SB I-35 overhead sign structure b4 SB US-69 hit & damaged. Sign to come down via full closure this afternoon. Stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/9jpL3sPCjs — KCMetroKDOT (@KansasCityKDOT) March 10, 2017

The Kansas Department of Transportation says a full closure is expected to last throughout the afternoon so the damaged sign can be taken down.

FOX 4 is told one person was injured in the crash, but the victim’s condition wasn’t immediately released. We’ll keep an eye on the closure and provide an update whenever the interstate lanes are reopened to traffic.