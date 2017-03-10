Toni Anderson’s family says her Ford Focus was pulled from water at Platte Landing Park

PARKVILLE, Mo. — Search crews and police officers at Platte Landing Park pulled two vehicles from the water on Friday, the latter of which belongs to Toni Anderson according to her family. Her family told FOX 4 that the license plate on the vehicle pulled in the evening matches those of Anderson’s Ford Focus.

FOX 4 has multiple reporters at the park gathering the latest details, which will be posted on this page. The first vehicle pulled from the water in the afternoon was an SUV said to be unrelated to any KCPD investigations, which is the lead agency in the Anderson disappearance.

Anderson has been missing since Sunday, January 15. She was last seen near a QuikTrip off of 9 Highway in North Kansas City, where she stopped to get gas after a police officer pulled her over for an improper lane change. She was given a warning.

Around 4:33 a.m. her card was declined at an ATM at the QT along 9 Highway. At 4:42 a.m. friends said Anderson sent a text message saying she was getting pulled over again. What happened next is a mystery.

Platte Landing Park sits adjacent to English Landing Park along the Missouri River. At the beginning of February, English Landing Park became the focus in the search for Anderson. Anderson’s boyfriend told FOX 4 in an earlier interview that a source told him the park was the last place where her phone was pinged.

This is a developing story, please refresh for the latest updates.

Coverage from FOX 4 News at 6: