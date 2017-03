× Winter weather pushes back two parades

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — This weekend’s winter weather is forcing officials to push back two parades.

The St. Joseph, Mo., Ancient Order of Hibernians Parade is being postponed to next Saturday instead of this Saturday. It will now be at noon on March 18.

The same goes for Brookside’s annual St. Patrick’s Day warm-up parade. It will also be on March 18. Festivities will start at 2 p.m.