BREAKING: Salvy injured in collision with teammate Drew Butera in World Baseball Classic

When Royals collide.

Kansas City fans were left stunned Saturday night when Salvador Perez was injured in a home plate collision with teammate Drew Butera while playing in the World Baseball Classic.

In the Venezuela/Italy matchup, Salvy was guarding the plate with Butera charging home in the ninth inning, ending in a collision that sent the 2015 World Series MVP tumbling and left reeling on the ground.

He had to be helped off the field with what appeared to be a knee injury. There is no word yet on the severity of the injury.

He was later seen with a heavily bandaged left knee.

Salvy has had trouble with that knee in the past. He missed the first half of the 2012 season with a torn meniscus that required surgery.

