Discovery of Toni Anderson’s car leaves friends with even more questions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARKVILLE, Mo. -- Friends of missing UMKC student Toni Anderson said they have more questions than answers after the discovery of her car in the Missouri River.

"We aren't going to give up until peace is felt and justice served," said Madisyn Pettit, Anderson's friend.

Dozens of people drove by the landing dock at Platte Landing Park near the area where Anderson's car was discovered. People passing by said they wanted to see the area where Anderson's car was found for themselves. Some left flowers and a cross at the scene.

Anderson's friends told FOX 4 it's still a mystery to them why Anderson would be in Parkville the night she went missing. Police said a woman's body was discovered in the car but FOX 4 is still awaiting an official ID from investigators.

"I feel very lost, she definitely didn't deserve this," said Mary Gillespie, a friend of Anderson. "There's nothing that could lead me to believe it was an accident, I don't believe she would just drive down a boat ramp when it's all flat right there."

Madisyn Pettit, a friend of Toni Anderson, said the two worked together at a Kansas City production company. She said on Friday night they held a moment of silence in honor of Anderson at one of their shows.

"We had a lot of people come up to us who are members of the crew and just like touch us on the shoulder or something and say, 'hey, we are sorry for the loss,'" she said. "At the end of the show, we had a moment of silence and it was really powerful."

Police said an SUV was also pulled out of the river on Friday, but said they have no reason to believe it's connected to Anderson's disappearance. Officers said it's unknown how Anderson's car got into the river.

Friends said they will continue to remember Anderson for the inviting and warm person she was.

"She's very approachable, very easy to talk to, and that was important to me when I was moving here from a different state and having to make friends all over again," said Pettit. "Know that we aren't giving up because we love you so much."

When asked if they suspected foul play police would only say the investigation is ongoing.