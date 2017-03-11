Love it or hate it, it’s Daylight Saving Time again

WASHINGTON — Time marches on, with a bit more skip this weekend. Daylight saving time officially re-emerges at 2 a.m. local time Sunday for most of the United States, so it’s best to advance your clocks by 60 minutes before bed. You’ll lose an hour’s sleep Saturday night, but gain more evening light in the months ahead, when the weather warms and you want to be outdoors.

No time change is observed in Hawaii, most of Arizona, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, American Samoa, Guam and the Northern Marianas.

Standard time returns on Nov. 5.

Daylight-saving time is a system established to reduce energy use by extending daylight hours (clocks are set ahead one hour). In the past, daylight-saving time began in April and ended in October. However, an energy bill signed by President George W. Bush on August 8, 2005 extended daylight-saving time as part of a long-term solution to the nation’s energy problems. The new law extended daylight-saving time by four weeks; beginning three weeks earlier and ending one week later. Also under the new laws, the entire state of Indiana now observes daylight-saving time. Prior to the new laws, only certain areas of the state observed the time changes.

The Commerce Department’s National Institute of Standards and Technology says daylight saving time covers 238 days, or about 65 percent of the year.