Watch live: The fun has begun at the Snake Saturday Parade 2017 in North Kansas City

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Snake Saturday Parade in North Kansas City kicks off a week of celebration of Irish culture and history, bringing in about 100,000 people to historic, downtown North Kansas City, for a day of fun and festivities on Saturday, March 11th.

The parade begins at 16th and Swift, turning right on Armour Road, then another right on Howell and continuing to 16th Avenue.

If you aren’t going, be sure to watch it on FOX 4’s livestream!

The Snake Saturday parade occurs in the midst of the Snake Saturday Festival. The festival opens early Friday evening, March 10th and closes at about 10 p.m. that night.

It opens again on Saturday morning at about 10 a.m. until 4 or 5 p.m.

It includes a free children’s area, filled iwth family activities including a barrel train, airbrush tattoos, pony rides, a petting zoo, a tricycle obstacle course and more.

The festival grounds border Armour Road on the north and 18th Avenue on the south, with Fayette on the west and Howell on the east.

Every year, the Snake Saturday Parade awards nearly $60,000 in prize monies to parade participants.

First place awards are as follows:

Rainbow Division: $7,000,

FOGY Division: $2,000,

School Spirit Award: $1,000.

Other awards include Best of Parade, Best Musical Presentation, Best Drill Team, Mickey Finn Grand Marshal’s Choice.

Additionally, charities go “all out” designing parade entries to win prize money for their organization. Over the duration of the parade and festival more than a million dollars has been distributed to charities. Please check out our weekly blog to see what is going on with our charities!

After the Snake Saturday Parade in North Kansas City, get your plans ready for St. Patrick’s Day on Friday, March 17th. FOX 4 is the broadcast and livestream partner of the St. Patrick’s Day Parade. The FOX 4 broadcast and livestream, presented by McCarthy Auto Group, begins at 11:30 a.m. until 2 p.m.