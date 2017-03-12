Family seeks closure in murder of Overland Park mother as trial begins Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- The trial begins Monday for a man charged with killing a young Overland Park mother.

In June of 2015, the body of 22-year-old Kelsey Ewonus was discovered in her car in KCK. Investigators said she had been shot to death.

Antione Fielder is charged with first degree murder in the case. According to court documents, investigators obtained surveillance video that showed the suspect and Ewonus together at multiple locations including a hotel. According to investigaors, they interviewed two people who said they traded three boxes of bullets with Fielder, and they were the same type that killed Ewonus.

Kent Ewonus told FOX 4 he hopes the start of the trial brings some closure to his family.

"I don't know if we will ever get to the why of what happened," he said. "But I do think we will get to the point where again justice is served in this case."

Ewonus said he and his wife have adopted their daughter's son, Drake, who is almost three years old.

"Kelsey lives on in us and she lives in the little boy that we've adopted and she will never be forgotten," he said.

He said there are a lot of things to miss about his daughter.

"I just miss how she would interact with us as a family," he told FOX 4.

Kelsey's father says he and his wife are Christians and that is what has helped get them through the loss of their daughter.

"I think we get through it because I have a strong belief that I will see Kelsey again," he said.

Fielder is charged with premeditated first degree murder and criminal possession of a firearm by a felon. His trial is set to begin on Monday in Wyandotte County Court.