John Goodman talks about latest film ‘Kong: Skull Island’ and his favorite KC barbecue

LOS ANGELES -- FOX 4's Shawn Edwards got to sit down with Missouri native John Goodman, star of the new King Kong film, "Kong: Skull Island."

The film boasts an all-star cast of Academy Award winner Brie Larson, Academy Award nominees Samuel L. Jackson and John C. Reilly, and Tom Hiddleston.

The film is seen as the second installment, along with 2014's Godzilla, in Legendary Entertainment's 'MonsterVerse.' Two more tie-in films are in the works for the studio.

Goodman chatted with Edwards, who he called his "cross-state brother," about his ties to KC and his affinity for Arthur Bryant's barbecue.

"Kong: Skull Island" opened to acclaim from both critics and audiences alike.

Watch the trailer below: