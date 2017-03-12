Smithville mayor says things are looking up after tornado damage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SMITHVILLE, Mo. -- Volunteers are cleaning up the last of the debris almost a week after Monday's severe storms throughout the metro.

An EF-2 tornado caused widespread damage throughout the city of Smithville, but the mayor said things are actually looking up.

Smithville mayor Brian Fullmer said things are finally starting to fall back into place.

He stopped by Sunday afternoon's Multi-Agency Resource Center where storm victims picked up a wide range of information.

Volunteers shared legal and insurance information as well as information on health, wellness, and recovery services.

While individuals worked to recover, the city is doing the same.

The mayor said power was restored to most areas the next day. The city will wrap up debris pick-up mid-week.

"Then it'll be the homeowners just getting their homes rebuilt," Fullmer said.

One homeowner said he was told "it'll be anywhere from 3 to 5 months before it's done."

"The whole neighborhood came together to get it all cleaned up. It was really pretty amazing how quickly things got cleaned up," he added.

"We've had civic organizations and churches, and county and state and local organizations help out," the mayor said.

With all hands on deck, residents and volunteers shared a spirit of relief despite the damage.

"I consider it a miracle that we didn't have any loss of life. An absolute miracle. And that's one thing that has been impressed upon me time after time this week." Fullmer said.

The mayor said there are plans for a celebration once that cleanup is complete, which will also serve as a chance to thank volunteers from across the metro.