Elderly woman in critical condition after carjacking

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A family is outraged after a carjacker targets a loving grandmother and knocks her unconscious outside her northland home.

"It makes me very angry," said Heather Kirkpatrick, the victim's daughter. "She's probably 98 pounds. Five feet tall. A very little, frail 73-year-old."

​The attack happened in broad daylight, about 3 p.m. Sunday at the Vivion Oaks apartments, near Northeast 50th Terrace and North Oak Trafficway.

Janet Wilson, 73, had just returned home from shopping with her daughter.

She told police a group of young kids attacked her from behind.

Wilson, and her daughter, Kirkpatrick, live in separate units. Wilson dropped off her daughter and then went around to the hatch of a silver Chevy Equinox to retrieve the things she bought.

She spotted a group of young people rushing up behind her moments before she was clobbered over the back of her head, and knocked unconscious.

"A neighbor came out to take his dog to the bathroom and then he saw her crawling on the ground with her head busted open," Kirkpatrick said.

The hoodlums took the car keys out of Wilson's hand, and took off in the 2012 silver Chevy Equinox, which actually belongs to Kirkpatrick.

When Wilson regained consciousness, she was able to describe for police what happened. But at the hospital, Kirkpatrick says a CAT scan determined that her mother's brain had begun bleeding.

She has since slipped into critical condition and is fighting for her life at St. Luke's Hospital on the Plaza.

Police are looking for that silver Equinox. Kirkpatrick says it has a damaged right rear tail light and bumper. It also has an Human Rights Campaign equal sign sticker in the rear window. If you see it, call police or the TIPS hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.