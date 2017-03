Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Spring fever is in the air. Fitness instructor and wellness coach, Jenn Marasco is full of ideas for spring snacks that are both healthy and fun. She also shared some fun ways to get a workout in while spending time with your baby.

Jenn's snackĀ ideas:

Fro-yo cups with fruit topping

Carrots with Greek yogurt dip

Spring snack mix

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jenn's get fit with baby ideas:

Squat with shoulder press and bicep curl

Plie squat walk

Lunge with oblique twist