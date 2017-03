Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The time to start registering for summer camps and activities is already here. Finding programs that fit a family's needs, interests, and which is convenient can sometimes be difficult.

Mary Williams from the Family Conservancy visited the FOX 4 morning show to chat about their summer camp guide created to make choosing a little easier.

If you would like more information you can contact the Family Conservancy at (913) 342-1110.