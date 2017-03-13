Local woman shares secret to generating some extra cash this spring

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Local women are making piles of cash just by spring cleaning their closets.

As more than 70 percent of U.S. households start spring cleaning, women here and throughout the country will exchange unwanted designer clothes and accessories for quick cash or an updated wardrobe at trending upscale resale stores.

It’s called the resale revolution, and it’s become a $17 billion industry. A trend that began during The Great Recession is still booming as people learned they could make good money on the stuff they don’t wear anymore.

Why resale stores?

• Consignment stores make you wait for payment until clothes sell — if they ever sell.

• Garage sales are labor intensive, time consuming and frustrating because of all the haggling. (The average garage sale item sells for just 85 cents.)

At resale stores such as Clothes Mentor, you bring in your stuff and you get your money, on the spot. Over the last 10 years, Clothes Mentor has paid local women more than $180 million for their gently-used items.