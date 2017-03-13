Major roadway project near Shawnee Mission Parkway and the I-35 bridge gets underway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MERRIAM, Kan. -- A major roadwork project begins Monday near Shawnee Mission Parkway and the I-35 bridge and is expected to cause delays.

The work includes repairing and resurfacing the I-35 bridge.

If you use Shawnee Mission Parkway on your commute, the eastbound and westbound lanes of Shawnee Mission Parkway over the I-35 bridge will be down to two lanes.

The roads impacted during this project will be Mastin Street and Pioneer Crossing Park to Ikea Way. Workers will be painting the bridge, patching it,and resurfacing it.There will also be some work along Carter Avenue, which is under the bridge.

Work will be going on during busy commute times,so either head out earlier or find an alternate route.