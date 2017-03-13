Man charged with attempted sodomy after grabbing toddler at playground

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One man is in custody charged with attempted sodomy after he allegedly assaulted a 2-year-old girl at a playground. That child’s mother managed to fight the man off, according to court documents, and now he faces felony charges.

William L. Bates Jr., 24, of Kansas City, Mo., is charged with 1st degree attempted sodomy, and attempted statutory sodomy with a person less than 12 years old.

Prosecutors said on Friday, Bates was at Kemp Playground near 9th and Harrison. A 2-year-old girl was playing on a swing when Bates, as the child’s mother told police, began “eyeballing” her children. The mother said Bates walked up behind and snatched the child off the swing, grabbing her by her hips and pulling her diaper down.

The mother said she saw Bates lift his shirt and take his pants down, and begin thrusting against her daughter. The mother ran at him and knocked him to the ground. The mother continued to hit Bates while he was on the ground.

Bates eventually managed to get away and run from the park. The mother ran to nearby reStart and had staff call police.

Police arrested the man near the area, where he was found to be in possession of marijuana and an unidentified white vile of fluid with a chemical odor.

The mother identified Bates from a police photo as the attacker.

At the Jackson County Detention Center, Bates told police he had gotten a cigarette from someone near the park and doesn’t remember anything of the incident until he awoke inside a fenced in area and was taken into custody by police.

Bates’ bond is set at $150,000 cash only. His first court appearance is scheduled for Monday.