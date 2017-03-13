Man facing charges after allegedly headbutting and breaking window of Clay County sheriff’s patrol vehicle

CLAY COUNTY, Mo. — Clay County prosecutors filed charges on Monday against a man they believe injured a sheriff’s deputy and damaged a patrol vehicle while resisting arrest.

According to a Facebook post from Clay County Sheriff’s Department, Justin Dean Willming, 26, kicked a deputy in the face when the deputy tried to take him into custody for a felony warrant.

The sheriff’s department says even after Willming was taken into custody he continued to struggle with the deputy and at one point headbutted the back window of a patrol vehicle. The window broke.

Willming and the deputy were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The 26-year-old has been charged with assault on law enforcement, resisting arrest, and property damage. His bond was set at $10,000.