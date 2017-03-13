× Missing woman Michelle DeLaGarza’s body found in Daviess County, investigators suspect suicide

DAVIESS COUNTY, Mo. — Liberty police say a woman reported missing from its city and Overland Park was found dead in her car in rural Daviess County on Sunday. A news release says that no foul is play is suspected in Michelle DeLaGarza’s death, and the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department is investigating this case as an apparent suicide.

DeLaGarza’s family previously spoke with FOX 4 at the beginning of March when she had been missing for about 10 days. She was initially reported missing out of Overland Park because she worked at Oak Park Mall. Investigators handed the case off to the Liberty Police Department when it was revealed that she was last seen at a Conoco gas station on Highway 291 near 210.

Her cell phone was last pinged in Cameron, Mo., and she was ultimately found in a county directly to the northeast of that area.

Family members told FOX 4 that it was out of character for her to vanish, and that she sent her mom a text message on the day she was last seen that she wasn’t feeling well and was coming home from work.

“She would always call me or text me when she got to work. I always told her, ‘Call or text me so I’ll know you got there OK’,” mom Mary DeLaGarza said.

On a Facebook page dedicated to sharing information in hopes of finding her, a post says that her family is asking for peace as they grieve her loss.

