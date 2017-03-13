Oak Grove residents still putting the pieces back together after tornado

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OAK GROVE, Mo. -- Landlord Larry Baker has spent the last week trying to repair the damage left behind after Monday's EF-3 tornado.

"Chaos. It’s just been horrible. I’ve never been through anything like this." Baker said, "It was ironic as we were coming home Monday morning. I asked the wife, because the storm was coming, I said, ‘if we get hit by a tornado do you think we’ll ever build back?’ and she said ‘maybe once’ and then it happened."

Baker's home and rental property were among the hundreds that were damaged. Baker said it will be months before he can even move back into his home.

"It’s going to be torn down for months. I’ve looked for my place to be torn apart for at least three months," Baker said.

But Baker is not alone as dozens of people have poured in to help those in need.

"We have people who have stopped by to check and see if we needed anything from all the different churches. Even people have brought people food from area restaurants," Kathy Bozarth, whose mother-in-law lives near Baker, said.

Bozarth said friends and strangers have come together to help people like Baker pick up the pieces.

"I am so grateful for all of the people that have come together and cleaned up some much debris and distraction," Bozarth said.

Although there is plenty of work left to do, there has been no shortage of help and hope.

"I’m really thankful for all of their help. They just took it upon themselves to volunteer, come out, and help," Baker said.

"I think everybody will always be together no matter what because that’s how Oak Grove is. I think even after this is all over with, the town will be even stronger," Bozarth said.