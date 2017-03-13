Paola man dedicated to serving his community gets a lift from fellow volunteers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PAOLA, Kan. -- A humble man who spends his weekends volunteering at Paola church recently got some recognition for his commitment to serving those in need.

Brian Collins nominated Patrick Clement for FOX 4's Pay-It-Forward Award because he said he and the other volunteers want Clement to know how much they appreciate him and his commitment to serve their community.

When FOX 4 showed up at Cross Point Church to surprise Clement with the award and $300, he was cleaning and defrosting a freezer.

"He's here till the end, till everything is cleaned up, and he's here even times where he gets food from Price Chopper and Walmart, brings his here, puts it in the pantry, puts it in the freezer," Collins said. "He's out there working right now, cleaning the freezer out."

Collins said he hopes Clement will use the money to help pay for the gas he uses coming to and from the church to volunteer.

"Thank you," Clement said when presented with the award. "Well, thank you for everything. Thank you, church and Harvesters because if it wasn't for all of you guys, you wouldn't be able to do what we do."

