KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Officers are investigating after a body was found near 33rd and Strong in KCK.

Police Chief Terry Zeigler tweeted just after 2 p.m. Monday that police received a report of a body.

Officers responding to dead body call at 33rd & Strong, unknown circumstances. — Terry Zeigler (@KCKPDChief) March 13, 2017

Police are calling the death “suspicious.” FOX 4 is at the scene and will have more information as details emerge.