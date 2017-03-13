Volunteers collecting donations for Kansas wildfire victims at Olathe’s Tractor Supply store

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLATHE, Kan. -- Volunteers will meet Monday to help Kansas farmers after a deadly wildfire destroys hundreds of thousands of acres across the state.​

Area farmers will be collecting donations at the Tractor Supply company in Olathe off 169-Highway.

The hope is to fill two trailers with local fencing supplies to help impacted farmers across the state.

The governor says this was a tough week for the state because while ​some families dealt with devastating tornadoes, others saw the deadly wildfires.

The Kansas Division of Emergency Management calls this the largest single fire in the state's recorded history.

The wildfires burned more than 650,000 acres around the state.

Many farmers lost homes, cattle and expensive fencing.

Clark County saw a majority of the destruction, losing nearly two-thirds of the county to wildfire. That is where a majority of Monday's donations will be sent.

Donations Following Massive Wildfire

5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Tractor Supply Co

15945 South US 169 HWY

Olathe, Kan.