Celebrate Pi Day with festive cookies

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- March 14 is Pi Day and to celebrate, FOX 4 invited two ladies from Hy-Vee to the morning show to teach us how to make "pie cookies." During their visit they even shared the recipe for Hy-Vee's popular whipped icing!
Roll out Sugar Cookies
Ingredients:
2 cups of shortening
4 eggs
2 cups sugar
8 tablespoons whole milk
2 teaspoons vanilla
6 cups of flour
4 teaspoons baking powder
2 teaspoons of baking soda
Directions:
Cream shortening, eggs and sugar
Add milk and vanilla
Stir in flour, baking powder and baking soda
Chill in refrigerator overnight or several hours
Roll out on a floured cutting board and cut shapes with cookie cutters
Bake 350 degrees until lightly brown 10-12 minutes
Cool and Frost
Select your colors to decorate
Use a decorating bag