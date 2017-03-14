Celebrate Pi Day with festive cookies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- March 14 is Pi Day and to celebrate, FOX 4 invited two ladies from Hy-Vee to the morning show to teach us how to make "pie cookies." During their visit they even shared the recipe for Hy-Vee's popular whipped icing!

Roll out Sugar Cookies

Ingredients:

2 cups of shortening

4 eggs

2 cups sugar

8 tablespoons whole milk

2 teaspoons vanilla

6 cups of flour

4 teaspoons baking powder

2 teaspoons of baking soda

Directions:

Cream shortening, eggs and sugar

Add milk and vanilla

Stir in flour, baking powder and baking soda

Chill in refrigerator overnight or several hours

Roll out on a floured cutting board and cut shapes with cookie cutters

Bake 350 degrees until lightly brown 10-12 minutes

Cool and Frost

Select your colors to decorate

Use a decorating bag

