Live: Curtis Ayers, who pleaded guilty to killing KCK Detective Brad Lancaster, sentenced to life in prison

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The man who pleaded guilty to killing Kansas City, Kan., Police Department detective Brad Lancaster was sentenced to life in prison without parole Tuesday.

Curtis Ayers pleaded guilty in January to shooting and killing the detective outside a KCK casino last May.

Ayers will serve life in prison without parole plus 494 months. The sentences will run consecutively. He is also required to pay $6,000 plus in fee and restitution.

Prosecutors say Ayers shot Lancaster shot seven times when he and Ayers exchanged gunfire outside the Hollywood Casino near Kansas Speedway. Ayers then stole the detective’s car, and carjacked two others.

Police shot him when he drove into Kansas City, Mo.

The 39-year-old detective was with KCK for 10 years, before that he was with the Platte County sheriff’s office for 10 years.

He grew up in Weston, Mo., and graduated from West Platte High School. He later served in the U.S. Air Force.

