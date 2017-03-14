Eagle hurt during Smithville tornado dies from the injuries

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A bald eagle injured in the Smithville tornado has died from the injuries.

The eagle, who Clay County Department of Conservation found near Smithville Lake last week, spent a few days at an animal hospital recovering but then was transported to a clinic in Columbia, Mo., where it died on Sunday, Brian Bartlett with the Missouri Department of Conservation said.

The bird was in Columbia for repairs to its wing.

The tornado destroyed the bird’s nest, and fractured its wing. The bird likely walked several hundred yards from where it landed — back to its nest site.

