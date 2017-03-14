Finding strength in one another, support group gives younger generation an outlet to grieve

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- There are groups who help with the grieving process, but now an organization is helping a segment that in the past didn't have the chance to grieve with their own.

“Grieving Young Adults” offers a younger generation the chance to grieve their losses with people who are more likely to relate to what they're going through. A crushing loss is hard at any age, but finding a way to cope is not “one size fits all.”

After the loss of her husband, Christy Shively reached out for support, but most of the groups she found weren`t the right fit.

“Everybody was a lot older than me, and I tried to go that route but it`s a different kind of loss,” she said.

But with this group, the mother of four has something in common with Heather Hinshaw, another young woman between the ages of 18 and 40 who also lost her husband.

“It`s very comforting to know that there are people out there that are experiencing the same thing and that are my age group,” she said.

“At the particular stage of life that they`re at, so few of their peers have lost family members, spouses, parents siblings and often in their grief we hear that they just shut down because they can`t mention it to other people,” counselor Kelly Evans said.

Marcus Kain founded the support group. He lost his father, and three grandparents in just seven months

“I just thought to myself, ‘ok, while I`m going through it this way, maybe there`s possibly a better way of going through it. Let me utilize my experience for the benefit of others,’” he recounted.

After starting the group in 2015, he`s doing just that for dozens including Katie Reyes. She lost her mother to breast cancer last August.

“It`s been extremely difficult. She`s been my best friend, and every day I wake up, it’s not a moment that I don`t think of her,” she said.

Heather Roberts is also finding comfort, nine months after losing her sister.

“While I`m a lot younger to lose my sister than most people, I`m not alone in that journey of loss and what that means of living life beyond a big loss,” she said.

In an age group experts say is more likely to keep its grief hidden, these new-found friends are learning that suppression is not the answer.

“If you do it the right way you recover quicker, and start to feel like you cannot just get up off your feet, and survive it but thrive it,” said Tim Murphy.

If you’d like more information about Grieving Young Adults, click on this link.