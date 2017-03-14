Friends of murdered Kansas City mom start foundation in her honor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Two months after three people were murdered in a Kansas City apartment, loved ones are still seeking answers. Now friends of the young mom who was killed are trying to honor her legacy for her son as he recovers from his tiny body being riddled with bullets.

“He was her world and she was his,” Emma Bartshe said of Ali Renee Brown, 20, and her son Karson, 2.

The January 12 shooting at The Trails at the Ridge Apartments near I-435 and Booth in Kansas City killed Ali, Victoria Brown, 28, and Darrell Thomas, 29. Karson was shot five times but survived.

As the days turned into weeks then months since the murders, her friends decided they had to do something while they continue to seek some sort of justice. They found it in an unusual manner as they dealt with their own sadness about her death. Ali suffered from depression.

“We decided to take something negative and turn it into a positive, depression didn’t have anything to do with the murders, but it was something that she struggled with," Bartshe said.

A friend Anthony Thomas started the ARB Foundation, in the name of Ali Renee Brown, which helps connect people struggling with anxiety and depression with the proper resources.

“If this foundation touches one life, changes a life, provides resources for one person it was worth it because it was done in Ali’s name," Bartshe said.

They’ve also started Karson's Krusaders, to support the 2- year- old, now okay physically, but who will be left with a lifetime of emotional pain.

They are hoping anyone who knows anything will come forward.

“He was caught in the crossfire. If you don’t do it for just three adults who were murdered, do it for the little boy who needs justice just as much as the other adults do,” Bartshe said.