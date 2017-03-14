Man who pleaded guilty to killing KCK Detective Brad Lancaster to be sentenced

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- The man charged with killing Kansas City, Kan., Police Department detective Brad Lancaster will be sentenced Tuesday morning.

Curtis Ayers pleaded guilty in January to shooting and killing the detective outside a KCK casino last May.

Ayers agreed to serve life without parole and no death penalty for the charge of murder, but he could face additional time for nine other charges.

Prosecutors say Ayers shot Lancaster shot seven times when he and Ayers exchanged gunfire outside the Hollywood Casino near Kansas Speedway. Ayers then stole the detective's car, and carjacked two others.

Police shot him when he drove into Kansas City, Mo.

The 39-year-old detective was with KCK for 10 years, before that he was with the Platte County sheriff's office for 10 years.

He grew up in Weston, Mo., and graduated from West Platte High School. He later served in the U.S. Air Force.