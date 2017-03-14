Massive water main break sends water shooting into the sky near North Oak and Barry Road

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A massive water main broke in the Northland near North Oak Trafficway and Barry Road Tuesday and resulted in water shooting into the air for quite some time.

As of noon, water had been gushing for the ground for nearly 45 minutes.

Brooke Givens with the Kansas City, Mo., Water Department could only tell FOX 4 that a contractor hit the water main. She said she was still working to gather more details.

Crews were on the scene trying to determine what caused the break and how to turn it off.

FOX 4 has a crew on the scene and will be providing updates as they become available.