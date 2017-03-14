Oak Grove Sonic hosting tornado relief fundraiser

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OAK GROVE, Mo. -- A fast food restaurant in Oak Grove is hosting a tornado relief fundraiser Tuesday to prove that although their town is small, it is strong.

The Sonic Drive in on South Broadway plans to donate 50-percent of its sales to the Community Service League.

Sonic is also matching the first $2,500 in tips and donations from customers.

"It's a pretty easy decision to make," general manager Abby Kulik said.

The Community Service League's goal is to provide immediate relief to people in need, and the crew at Sonic says they're happy to help.

The fundraiser started at 10 a.m. and continues until 7 p.m.