Popcorn Bag Home Video reviews: Passengers, Fences, Collateral Beauty and Elle

KANSAS CITY, Mo. --- "Passengers" worth boarding? How about "Fences," "Collateral Beauty" and "Elle?" FOX 4's Russ Simmons has the answers in this week's Popcorn Bag Home Video reviews!

1) PASSENGERS (PG-13)Columbia Pictures Two very likable stars get lost in space in the well-produced romantic sci-fi drama, “Passengers.” Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Pratt play people on a 120-year space voyage when their hibernation pods awaken them 90 years too soon. Even these strong personalities can’t quite overcome some of the story’s misguided elements.

Shawn says, "It's a gorgeously looking sci-fi movie that lacks smarts but the chemistry between Jennifer Lawrence and Chris Prat gets a passable grade."

RUSS: 3 Popcorn Bags SHAWN: 3 Popcorn Bags 2) FENCES (PG-13) Paramount August Wilson’s searing Broadway family drama “Fences” makes a successful leap to the big screen thanks to sensational performances from Denzel Washington, Viola Davis, Mykelti Williamson and KC’s own Stephen Henderson. The only downside is that in spite of Washington’s astute direction that attempts to open up the story, it still feels like a stage play.

Shawn says, ""Fences" is an acting clinic. Well written. Duh! And superbly acted. A bit old fashioned but that isn't a flaw."

RUSS: 4 Popcorn Bags SHAWN: 5 Popcorn Bags 3) COLLATERAL BEAUTY (PG-13) Warner Brothers A terrific cast has gotten mired in a well-meaning but misguided dramatic mess called “Collateral Beauty.” Will Smith, Helen Mirren, Kate Winslet, Edward Norton, Keira Knightley, Michael Pena and Naomie Harris do their best to make a sappy script palatable. Smith plays an ad executive who has shut down emotionally after a grievous personal loss. His co-workers hire actors to play love, time and death in an attempt to shake him out of his funk. Only a cast this good could make a premise this odd seem remotely believable.

Shawn says, "It's a bit odd but moving and sincere."

RUSS: 2 Popcorn Bags SHAWN: 3 Popcorn Bags 4) ELLE (R) SBS Distribution Isabelle Huppert gives a Golden Globe-winning performance in the controversial French language thriller, “Elle.” Huppert plays a woman who is raped and then develops a twisted relationship with her attacker. Huppert elicits some sympathy for her repellant character, but the movie’s ethics are dubious at best.

Shawn says, "Isabelle Hubert delivers a tour de force of a performance but the movie which is loaded with several ethical issues is not easy to watch. But it is well done."

RUSS: 2 Popcorn Bags SHAWN: 4 Popcorn Bags "Like" Fox 4 Screening Room on Facebook!

