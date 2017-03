KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The world has a new “Royal” baby.

Royals right-fielder Paulo Orlando recently welcomed a baby boy to the world.

The Kansas City Royals tweeted a photo Monday of Orlando and his son Derek Alexandre, who was wearing an adorable baseball hat.

Congratulations to @porlando52 on the birth of his baby boy, Derek Alexandre! 💙👶 #RaisedRoyal pic.twitter.com/mgOi01rPH5 — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) March 13, 2017

Orlando also posted a photo to his Instagram account with a caption that translates to, “Welcome, my champion! Thank you God for everything!”